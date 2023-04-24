Prince George's Godfather, the Duke of Westminster, Announces Engagement to Olivia Henson

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, proposed to Olivia Henson at his family's estate, Eaton Hall in Cheshire

By Staff Author
Published on April 24, 2023
Duke of Westminster Announces Engagement. Credit: Grosvenor2023.
The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson. Photo: Grosvenor2023.

There's another wedding in the works for the royals!

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, recently proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Henson, 30, at his family's estate at Eaton Hall in northern England's Cheshire County.

"Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news," according to a press release announcing the engagement.

In a photo released of the couple to celebrate the occasion, the pair smile at the Eaton Estate.

Grosvenor, 32, is closely connected to the British royal family: as one of Prince George's seven godparents, he joined Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall and other family friends — like college pal Oliver Baker, family friend William van Cutsem, Prince William and Prince Harry's former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton and Princess Diana's friend Julia Samuel — at the young prince's christening at St. James's Palace in 2013.

The godparents were picked because Prince William and Kate Middleton "wanted to include family and friends and reflect their life on both sides." Stepping into the role of godfather, Grosvenor followed a family tradition — his mother Natalia, the Duchess of Westminster, is one of Prince William's six godparents.

Michael and Julia Samuel arrive with Earl Grosvenor (R) arrive at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in central London for the Christening of Prince George of Cambridge on October 23, 2013. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke with tradition by naming only one royal, William's cousin and champion horse-rider Zara Philips, among the godparents, with the others being childhood, university and work friends.The ceremony welcomes Prince George into the Church of England, which he is destined to lead as future king and "Defender of the Faith". AFP PHOTO/POOL/JOHN STILLWELL (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
Hugh Grosvenor (right) at the 2013 christening of Prince George. JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry were also ushers at the 2004 wedding of Grosvenor's sister, Lady Tamara Grosvenor, to Edward van Cutsem, a banker — who is also King Charles's godson and the brother of one of Prince George's other godparents! At the ceremony, the two princes helped 650 guests to their seats at Chester Cathedral in northwest England.

Also in attendance at that wedding nearly 20 years ago? Prince William's then-rumored new girlfriend — and now wife! — the Princess of Wales.

There's a chance Prince George could play a role in his godfather's wedding — after all, he's an experienced page boy from the weddings of aunt Pippa Middleton and uncle Prince Harry, among others.

Prince George of Cambridge
Prince George. Chris Jackson/Getty

After his father Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor's death in 2016, Grosvenor was just 24 when he succeeded him to become the seventh Duke of Westminster. At the time of his death, the late Duke was the third richest British citizen, with a net worth estimated at $12.15 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2016. He also owned several acres of property near Buckingham Palace, in some of London's priciest neighborhoods.

Inheriting his father's title and wealth landed young Grosvenor the distinction of being the youngest billionaire in the U.K. — and earned him the title of "England's most eligible bachelor" in the British tabloids.

Grosvenor is chair of the Grosvenor Group, an investment and real estate group that manages rural estates and supports charitable initiatives, such as investing in food and agricultural technology that is environmentally responsible and works towards a more sustainable food system.

He's also Chair of the Westminster Group, which provides grants for youth outreach programs for at-risk children and works closely with groups that support families and schools within their local communities.

The Duke's philanthropic efforts during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic made headlines when he made $15 million available through his foundation to NHS Charities Together.

FRENSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 04: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster attends the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at the church of St Mary the Virgin on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, England. Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Charlie van Straubenzee and have been good friends ever since. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
The Duke of Westminster. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Outside work, the Duke of Westminster is an avid skeet shooter, representing the national Great Britain team at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions overseas and around the U.K.

As for the future Duchess of Westminster, Henson is a former Trinity College student who works for Belazu, a gourmet food company known for its olive oils and other artisanal offerings.

