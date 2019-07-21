The Youngest Royals
Prince George Flashes His Missing Tooth in Super Casual New Birthday Portraits: See All 3!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released new photos of birthday boy Prince George, who turns 6 on Monday

By Simon Perry
July 21, 2019 05:30 PM
The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George is almost 6!

As the future king prepares to blow out the candles on his cake on Monday, proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William have released new photos of their birthday boy.

The adorable portraits, in which George wears the official England National Soccer Team jersey, were recently taken by proud mom Kate in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace.

Another photo showed George in a different outfit, a green polo and striped shorts, as he smiled for a more candid moment.

The images are the latest addition to the Cambridge family’s special album of memories. William and Kate have issued various portraits of their children over the years to share with the public and thank fans for their birthday wishes.

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge

George is currently on summer vacation along with his sister Princess Charlotte – who will join him at Thomas’s Battersea school in September – and is spending his big day with his family on the private Caribbean island of Mustique.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Carside Snack Break During Polo Match ‘Showed Real Life’

The young royal has already been enjoying the summer sun, letting loose with Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, as dad William, 37, played polo on July 10, and hanging out with cousin Archie. The little royals ended their first public playdate with their baby cousin with a picnic eaten in the back of the family’s Audi.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince George, Meghan Markle and Archie
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate took a seat on the grass with Louis as George and Charlotte, who wore the Marie-Chantal “Celina” dress, hung out together in the back of the car. “George seemed to be saying, ‘Charlotte pass me the sandwiches.’ Kate was asking Charlotte to pass little pots of food, and she also helped herself to food,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And when Princess Kate and Meghan Markle arrived to watch the women’s final at Wimbledon last weekend, George and Charlotte were taken to a village festival in the English countryside by grandmother Carole Middleton.

“They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games,” a local villager says, adding: “George did pretty well at the ‘crockery smash’ stall. He looked very pleased with himself.”

