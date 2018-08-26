Growing Up Fast! Prince George, 5, Attends First Grouse Hunt with Mom Kate Middleton: Report

Prince George is getting a lesson in a big family tradition.

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was taken by his mother on his first grouse-hunting expedition Friday during a visit with Queen Elizabeth at her summer retreat, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent for U.K. outlet The Sun.

After the outing, George, 5, and Kate, 36, reportedly had lunch with the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Edward, who was joined by his wife Sophie Wessex and their children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

On Sunday, the Queen, William, Kate, Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, their daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips, Charles, Edward, Sophie and Louise were all photographed en route to attend church services at Crathie Kirk.

While William and Kate’s three children — Prince Louis, 4 months, Princess Charlotte, 3, and George — were not pictured along the ride, Andrews reports that they are all currently at Balmoral for the weekend with the Queen.

The children are accompanying their parents on the annual trip to Balmoral that usually takes place in early September, but that’s when George and Charlotte are expected to return to school this year.

Balmoral Castle Getty Images

George has just a week and a half left of summer before he returns to Thomas’s Battersea in London for the first day of school on Sept. 6.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the third heir in line to the throne is “very happy” at his new school, where he is known as George Cambridge.

George has had a busy summer. He kicked off the season by playing a big role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding and is adjusting to being a big sibling for the second time to his new baby brother, Louis.