This Is When We Can Expect to See Prince George Again (Alongside Dad William and Mom Kate!)

The countdown to Prince George’s first day of school has begun!

The 5-year-old royal has just a few weeks left of summer before he returns to Thomas’s Battersea in London for the first day of school on Thursday, Sept. 6.

And unlike last year, he may have both his royal parents dropping him off for the big day.

Kate Middleton was sick with acute morning sickness last year while pregnant with Prince Louis, and couldn’t make it to escort George to school. But the little prince had dad Prince William by his side as he made the brave walk into his new school.

Upon exiting the family’s Range Rover when he arrived at school, George looked very serious (and a bit nervous!) as he greeted and shook hands with the head of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

Ben Thomas, former headmaster of Thomas’s Battersea and now the principal across several sister schools, told reporters that George will be treated the same as every other student at the school, and hopes that he’ll feel “supported” in the school’s environment.

“Our aim for him, as well as for all of our pupils, is to provide a safe and secure and happy environment where he feels supported by a kind and loving community,” Thomas said. “That’s something we will be trying to achieve for him.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that the third heir in line to the throne is “very happy” at his new school, where he is known as George Cambridge.

The future king has had a busy summer. He kicked off the season by playing a big role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. And he’s adjusting to being a big brother for the second time to his new little brother, Prince Louis.

He’s also had plenty of royal play dates, including a memorable appearance during William’s charity polo match alongside sister Princess Charlotte. And even though he loves being a big brother, he’s ready to spread his wings.

George is “very independent now and not as interested in playing with Charlotte all the time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are close, but George likes to go off and do his own thing.”