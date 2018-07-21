Prince George’s Not-So-Shy Birthday Photo Is Here — See How It Compares to His 4 Past Portraits!

Happy 5th birthday, Prince George!

To celebrate the future king’s birthday on Sunday, his proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, released a new photo, just as they’ve done in years past.

The prince, who has shown his shy side recently, is sporting one of his biggest smiles yet in the photo, which was taken in the garden of Clarence House by photographer Matt Porteous after the christening of George’s baby brother, Prince Louis, on July 9.

Porteous also took the surprise candid photo of Louis with mom Kate after his christening, and previously photographed Prince George when he turned 3 in 2016.

Prince George's 5th birthday portrait Matt Porteous/PA Wire

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fifth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Saturday.

George wore a short-sleeved white shirt with a peter pan collar and blue piping paired with blue shirts by Amaia — the same outfit he also wore for Trooping the Colour this year. But his toothy grin was the star of the show in the sweet snap!

At just 5 years old, Prince George already knows how to charm a crowd. He and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, have taken center stage at several royal events this season.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their cousin, Savannah Phillips Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

They stole the spotlight as they went to visit their new baby brother, Prince Louis, in the hospital after he was born in April, they took on the roles of page boy and bridesmaid at uncle Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle and unexpectedly got attention for their palace window antics during the Royal Air Force anniversary flypast.

Will and Kate released official portraits for every one of George’s birthdays. When he turned 1, they shared beautiful photos of the future king and his parents taken at London’s Natural History Museum in a butterfly exhibit.

Prince George's 1st birthday John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

For his 2nd birthday, they released an adorable photo taken by Mario Testino on the day of Princess Charlotte’s christening. The candid shot captured a fun moment between father and son. (See the photo here!)

Prince George's 3rd birthday Matt Porteous/Handout via AP

On his third birthday, they released four too-cute photos of chubby-cheeked George standing on a swing, walking in the garden and playing with the family dog, Lupo.

Prince George's 4th birthday Chris Jackson/Getty

And for his 4th birthday last year, Will and Kate shared an adorable photo of George (complete with toothy grin!) taken at the royal family’s home of Kensington Palace.