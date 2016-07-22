Why the Photo of George Feeding Lupo Ice Cream Is Causing a Meltdown

With photos this adorable, you’d think it impossible for there to be anything controversial about Prince George’s birthday.

Well, that’s what you’d think.

Nonetheless, George’s too-cute-for-words birthday photos are gaining some attention for reasons other than the adorable factor.

In one of the birthday photos, George is seen holding up an ice cream treat to the family’s cocker spaniel, Lupo. A sweet gesture the fondness George has for his four-legged friend, right?

While that might be, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSCPA) says that George’s good intentions may have negative consequences.

• Want to keep up with the latest royals coverage? Click here to subscribe to the Royals Newsletter.

“It is lovely that Prince George is trying to help keep his family dog, Lupo, cool in these high temperatures,” the organization said in a statement. “We would advise people to be cautious when giving their dogs food meant for human consumption as some items, like chocolate, can be highly toxic to dogs and dairy items can be difficult for them to digest.”

Despite the facts that Lupo isn’t actually eating the frozen treat in the photo, dog-safe ice cream is an actual thing. And although there is no word on what kind of “ice cream” George is holding, the photo is causing quite the meltdown on social media.

Prince George accused of animal cruelty for feeding ice cream to his dog. More cruelty say dogs. — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@fifisyms) July 22, 2016

RSPCA warns don't emulate Prince George in feeding your dog ice cream – guy #bbcpm suggests frozen broccoli or beef stock lollies #lupogate — susannah tarbush (@starbie99) July 22, 2016

Prince George Is Turning 3 Years Old!

More people, however, are reminding others to chill out.

I will not rest until Prince George is brought to justice for feeding a dog ice cream — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) July 22, 2016

Prince George offers dog a lick of his ice cream. RSPCA then issue warning! What a time to be alive! Get a grip. pic.twitter.com/YKLAxRYxdx — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) July 22, 2016

For heaven's sake people! Lighten up! Royals criticized over photo of Prince George feeding dog ice cream https://t.co/6Uc3NxmwYX — Nelson Armstrong (@oneoldsage) July 22, 2016

Lighten up, will ya? The dog didn't actually licked the ice cream. #PrinceGeorge — Wallace (@e_mc7) July 22, 2016

The palace has not commented on the matter.