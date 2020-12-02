Prince George's Surprising Favorite Meal Doesn't Come on the Kids' Menu!

Prince George is already quite the foodie!

Celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, who has worked with Prince William through their work with the youth homeless charity Centrepoint, has revealed the young royal's favorite dish — and it's not what you'd expect from a 7-year-old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[William's] amazing. I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favorite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him," Zilli told the Daily Mail.

The chef has no doubt that George will be a huge fan of his spin on the Italian dish.

"If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let's get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!" he said.

Image zoom Aldo Zilli | Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Kate Middleton previously shared that her children — George, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — sometimes help her in the kitchen, including their favorite "cheesy pasta" recipe. The royal mom also shared that Charlotte likes olives, while Louis "absolutely loves" beetroot grown in their own garden.

Of course, the Cambridge children are also big fans of a kid-friendly favorite: pizza!

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough," Kate once said. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Zilli got involved as an ambassador for Centrepoint after living on the streets himself. Prince William became patron of the organization in 2005, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"[William] is an absolute gent," the celebrity chef said. "He'll come over to you, speak to you about — he knows everything about everyone. That's what I like about people like that, before they come over to you they make sure they know who you are and what you do for a living, it's a very intelligent thing to do."