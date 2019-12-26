Did You Spot the Rarely Seen Difference in Prince George's Christmas Day Ensemble?

Image zoom Prince George UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

Prince George‘s royal Christmas debut came with a rare fashion change for the future king!

To make the walk to church services on Christmas Day alongside the rest of the royal family, the 6-year-old royal swapped his signature shorts and knee socks combination for long pants. Prince George wore a navy blazer over a blue sweater and collared shirt, which matched dad Prince William’s blue coat and pants.

This marks just the second occasion when Prince George has worn long pants in public. The first came for uncle Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, when he served as a page boy. He sported a miniature version of the Blues and Royals coat that Harry and William wore to the wedding ceremony, matching the coat to a pair of custom-made black pants by Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner that featured a red stripe down the side.

Image zoom Prince George at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018 Brian Lawless/Getty

George typically wears shorts in public as part of a longtime British tradition among the royals. “It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy,” Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE.

Seward noted that upper-class British boys usually wear shorts until they’re 8 years old (yes, even in the winter!).

“It is shorts until you’re 8 and then, woo, you’re in long trousers,” Seward added. “They suddenly feel very grown up.”

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Princess Charlotte, 4, also made a fashion statement during her Christmas walk debut. She excitedly looked on as they passed well-wishers, wearing a dark green coat by Amaia, which coordinated with mom Kate’s green hat and green suede pumps. Kate also wore a bespoke gray coat with a faux fur collar by Catherine Walker & Co.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

George and Charlotte delighted well-wishers who lined the route surrounding the 16th-century Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk to catch a glimpse of the royal family. Following the church service, the royals greeted eager fans to wish them a merry Christmas.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

After church, the royals headed to the Queen’s Sandringham home for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sat down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation at 3 p.m.