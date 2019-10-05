Soccer Fans! Prince George Cheers on Dad Prince William's Favorite Team During Family Outing

Image zoom Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their weekend with a family trip to cheer on his favorite soccer team, Aston Villa.

Accompanied by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the royal family were photographed together enjoying the game, which Aston Villa went on to win 5-1.

Seemingly taking after his father, George, 6, was filled with enthusiasm during the match, and clips, shared by fan accounts, show the young royal bouncing up and down in his seat while watching the action on the field.

Other photos show William, 37, leaning in and pointing towards the players as he appeared to explain what was happening to his son.

Image zoom Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton Stephen Pond/Getty Images

As her brother stood up to clap for the team, Charlotte, 4, could also be seen sharing a moment with her mother.

A cute photo from the royal family’s visit was shared by Aston Villa’s official Twitter account, which showed William clapping as the royal family took in the game together.

“You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness,” they captioned the post.

RELATED: See the Photo Kate Middleton and Prince William Chose for Prince George’s Birthday Thank-You Notes

Of course, this isn’t the first time George has shown he’s already growing into quite the soccer fan.

In two of his most recent birthday portraits, which were taken by his talented mom, George smiled and showed off his missing tooth while sporting an official England National Soccer Team jersey.

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

During a visit to a center that supports young first-time parents and children in London last month, the royal mom of three opened up about her own family.

“She said children grow up so quickly and she can’t believe that George is six already,” Chloe Koroma, 23, said after chatting with Kate.

“He’s a jolly little person and inquisitive,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE of the young royal.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William and Kate will leave their three children at home in Kensington Palace for five days later this month as they visit Pakistan on behalf of the British government from Oct. 14-18.