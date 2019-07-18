This Is How Prince George Is Celebrating His 6th Birthday (Hint: He's on Island Time!)

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George is ringing in his birthday with a tropical getaway!

The future king is celebrating his birthday with a family vacation in the Caribbean, according to The Sun. The family of five — including Kate Middleton, Prince William, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis — are celebrating George, who turns 6 on Monday, on the private island of Mustique.

The royal family has a special connection to the island. The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, found it to be a haven when her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones turned turbulent in the 1970s. The royal had been gifted a 10-acre parcel by the private island’s then owner, Colin Tennant. There, she built a vacation home, christened Les Jolies Eaux (“the beautiful waters”).

Since then, several members of the royal family have retreated to the island to relax in the relative privacy it offers. William and Kate have been traveling to Mustique for years. They have even brought along Kate’s family, including Carole and Mike Middleton and siblings Pippa and James.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Proud parents William and Kate released a new portrait of their son to mark the milestone ahead of his birthday on Monday as a thanks to royal fans.

George has had a fun-filled summer so far. He joined his siblings and 2-month-old cousin Archie for the cousins’ first public playdate during a charity polo match earlier this month. He also joined his sister Charlotte at a local festival in Berkshire while out with their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Image zoom Prince George, Meghan Markle and Archie at polo match on July 10 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

George will return to school at Thomas’s Battersea in the fall, where he will be joined for the first time by his sister, Charlotte. Earlier this year, Kate revealed that George was learning about space in school. He also has been brushing up on his ballet skills while at school.