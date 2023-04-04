Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!

Prince George is gearing up for a big role at his grandfather King Charles' upcoming coronation — alongside Queen Camilla's three grandsons.

The 9-year-old prince is set to be a page for the King at the historic ceremony on May 6th, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Both Charles and Camilla will each be attended by four Pages of Honor during the coronation.

George, who is second-in-line to the throne, and three other boys will be Pages of Honor attending to Charles, 74, throughout the coronation service, while Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her. The pages will also form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

George's involvement in the coronation has been a subject of great family discussion behind the scenes as his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton have juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

They are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school with his classmates the following week, where the weekend's events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

Chris Jackson/Getty

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage

George will take his place alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, the younger twin son of the Marquis of Cholmondeley (who was recently named as Charles's Lord-in-Waiting) and his wife Rose — Norfolk neighbors of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Norfolk. The other two pages are Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

Camilla, meanwhile, has chosen her grandsons to support her on the big day. Twin brothers Gus and Louis Lopes, 14, who are the sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, will be joined by Freddy Parker Bowles – the 13-year-old son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles. Camilla's great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, will also join the group, the palace announced.

Camilla is also grandmother to granddaughters Lola Parker Bowles, 15, and Eliza Lopes, 15.

Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty

Rehearsals are taking place out of the public eye in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace, which enables palace staffers, the family and clergy to go through the service in private while keeping Westminster Abbey open to visitors.

The confirmation of George's role comes as Buckingham Palace unveiled a new portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the unique design for the roughly 2,000 coronation invitations that are being mailed out.

George will also likely be seen with his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and brother Prince Louis, 4. when they make the journey from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the carriage procession following the coronation.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

There is no update on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation, PEOPLE understands. Last month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple "received email correspondence" regarding King Charles' coronation.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement said.