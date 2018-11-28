Kate Middleton Just Revealed the Nickname George and Charlotte Have for Dad Prince William

To most, Prince William is known as “His Royal Highness.” But to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, he’s simply “Pops.”

During the royal couple’s visit to Leicester on Wednesday to honor the recent death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman of the city’s beloved football club, Kate Middleton spoke to volunteers who helped relocate flowers and other tributes to a dedicated site. When asked how her three children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months, were doing, Kate told one fan, “They are great, thank you.”

Kate, 36, also revealed the siblings’ adorable nickname for their father.

Season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess told reporters, “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’ “

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty

In a 2016 documentary honoring Queen Elizabeth‘s milestone 90th birthday, Princess Kate opened up about her children’s special relationship with the monarch – and revealed a special nickname for her.

PA Images/Sipa

Kate told ITV’s The Queen at Ninety, “George is only 2 ½ and he calls her ‘Gan-Gan,’ ” Kate said. “She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.”

Prince William, holding Prince George, with Queen Elizabeth at the 2015 Trooping the Colour Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

On Wednesday, Kate and William received some special gifts for their three children: tiny Leicester City Football Club team uniforms in personalized boxes.

“They’ll be fighting over the Leicester and Aston Villa kits,” joked William, who is an avid fan of the latter. “That’s very kind, that’s brilliant.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton Neil P. Mockford/Getty

While speaking with tennis star Novak Djokovic following the tennis champ’s Wimbledon win in July, William admitted that he’s trying to get his kids into sports.

“How are your children?” Djokovic, himself a dad of two, asked the royal couple in a video shared by the famed tennis tournament.

“Very well, thanks, very well,” the dad of three responded. “Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand – and a football!”