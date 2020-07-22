Prince George Receives Birthday Wishes from the Queen and Prince Charles — Complete with Emojis!

Prince George is being showered with well-wishes for his 7th birthday!

To celebrate the occasion on Wednesday, George's great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as his grandfather Prince Charles, dedicated special social media posts to the future king.

The official Instagram and Twitter pages of the Royal Family shared a new photo of the birthday boy that was released in honor of the occasion, showing the little royal flashing a toothy grin to the camera while wearing a green polo shirt and his blond lock swept to one side.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!" the photo was captioned along with a festive birthday cake and balloon emoji.

Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared the same image taken by George's mom Kate Middleton.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!" they wrote alongside a birthday cake emoji and making sure to give proper photo credit to the Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate also shared their gratitude for the celebratory messages they received on behalf of their son.

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today," they wrote alongside the cake and balloon emoji.

Kate and Prince William released a second new photo of their eldest son in which he's sporting a camouflage pattern t-shirt as he smiles at the camera.

The royal family has a history of service in the armed forces: Prince William was a pilot with the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force, while Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

In addition, George's great-grandfather Prince Philip is a former naval officer who joined the Royal Navy as a cadet just before World War II broke out, and grandfather Prince Charles served in the Royal Air Force.

Image zoom Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

William and Kate, both 38, have released official portraits for every one of George’s birthdays. When he turned 1, they issued a set of beautiful photos of him and his parents taken at London’s Natural History Museum at a butterfly exhibit.

