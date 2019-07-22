See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sweet Birthday Message to Nephew Prince George!

It’s not a royal birthday without a ton of social media love! The royals celebrated Prince George’s sixth birthday on Monday with a number of tributes on Instagram and Twitter.

As they have previously done for Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince William‘s birthdays, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent their well wishes for George through an Instagram comment.

“Happy Birthday!” @SussexRoyal commented on one of the newly released portraits of Prince George on Kensington Palace’s Instagram page, along with a cake and red balloon emoji. “Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!”

Proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton released three new photos of the future king, all taken by Kate, which were also shared by the Royal Family (which follows Queen Elizabeth and various other senior members of the family) and Clarence House (the official page for George’s grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) social media accounts.

“Happy Birthday to Prince George who is six years old today. 🎂 ” the Royal Family captioned the snaps. “To honour the occasion The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared three new photographs of the Prince.

The photographs were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge, two of which were taken in the garden at Kensington Palace and another whilst on holiday.”

Prince Andrew dedicated a post to George featuring a smiling snap by Alex Bramall from his daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October.

“🎉 Wishing Prince George a very Happy 6th Birthday!” the Queen’s son captioned the photo, also featuring Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips. “In October 2018, His Royal Highness was a pageboy at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.”

Two of the adorable portraits show George sporting the official England National Soccer Team jersey. The team decided to leave a comment giving their stamp of approval: “Happy birthday, Prince George! Great choice of shirt 😀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿”

Kensington Palace commented back with three lion emojis, representing the team’s mascot.

George is currently on summer vacation along with his sister Princess Charlotte — who will join him at Thomas’s Battersea school in September — and is celebrating his big day with his family on the private Caribbean island of Mustique.