Prince George's 7th Birthday Portrait Gave a Nod to Dad Prince William and Uncle Prince Harry

Prince George may follow in the professional footsteps of dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.

Two portraits of the young royal have been released in honor of George's 7th birthday on Wednesday, and one shows him sporting a camouflage pattern t-shirt as he smiles at the camera.

The royal family has a history of service in the armed forces: Prince William was a pilot with the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force, while Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

In addition, George's great-grandfather Prince Philip is a former naval officer who joined the Royal Navy as a cadet just before World War II broke out, and grandfather Prince Charles served in the Royal Air Force.

Under British constitutional law, George's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth is head of the Armed Forces. While she doesn't retain the right to issue orders personally, the authority to issue orders and give commands to military personnel is delegated by the Queen to her commanders in the field.

This isn't the first time that Prince George has shown an interest in the military, particularly his father's work as a helicopter pilot. At the 2016 Royal International Air Tattoo – the world's largest military airshow — the little prince was awestruck as he got up close and personal with aircrafts.

"I imagine his father has told him about helicopters, so he knew what that was called and kept saying, ‘tail rotor.’ It was good to see his technical knowledge! Some training going on early!” Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told PEOPLE.

George also got a personal tour inside a helicopter during a 2017 visit to Hamburg, Germany.

