Kate Middleton and Prince William treated Prince George to a night out to watch England play in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley stadium

Prince George Twins with Dad Prince William in Colorful Ties to Cheer on England's Soccer Team

The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stands with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George in the stands

A treat for Prince George — on a school night!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took 7-year-old son George to watch England play their latest soccer (or football, as the Brits call it) match at Wembley stadium on Tuesday.

England faced off against Germany in the European Championships. The winning team will move onto the quarterfinals.

The early evening kickoff of 5 p.m. London time made it a perfect after-school outing for Prince George. After the trio said hello to British soccer star David Beckham, who attended William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 with wife Victoria, George was spotted singing the national anthem with his parents before the game started.

Prince William, President of the Football Association along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton | Credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty

Prince William, President of the Football Association along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: John Sibley - Pool/Getty

Two years ago, George proudly wore his England soccer jersey in birthday portraits taken by mom Kate, 39.

But the little prince was in full formal attire for Tuesday's event, wearing a sharp blazer with a red and blue tie just like dad William, 39. Meanwhile, Kate represented her country's colors in a red blazer.

William is President of the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England and regularly attends games. He recently made his allegiances clear via his social media tweets, wishing England well.