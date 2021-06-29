Prince George Twins with Dad Prince William in Colorful Ties to Cheer on England's Soccer Team
Kate Middleton and Prince William treated Prince George to a night out to watch England play in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley stadium
A treat for Prince George — on a school night!
Kate Middleton and Prince William took 7-year-old son George to watch England play their latest soccer (or football, as the Brits call it) match at Wembley stadium on Tuesday.
England faced off against Germany in the European Championships. The winning team will move onto the quarterfinals.
The early evening kickoff of 5 p.m. London time made it a perfect after-school outing for Prince George. After the trio said hello to British soccer star David Beckham, who attended William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 with wife Victoria, George was spotted singing the national anthem with his parents before the game started.
Two years ago, George proudly wore his England soccer jersey in birthday portraits taken by mom Kate, 39.
But the little prince was in full formal attire for Tuesday's event, wearing a sharp blazer with a red and blue tie just like dad William, 39. Meanwhile, Kate represented her country's colors in a red blazer.
William is President of the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England and regularly attends games. He recently made his allegiances clear via his social media tweets, wishing England well.
It's thought to be the first time George has watched the England national team live. However, he and younger sister Princess Charlotte, 6, were treated to a game in October 2019 when William's favorite club team, Aston Villa, played Norwich. The family (especially George!) was pictured cheering as Villa came out victorious.