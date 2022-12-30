Prince George's Reindeer Watercolor Critiqued by Original Artist: 'He's Got Talent'

Artist Hannah Dale, whose Christmas card apparently inspired Prince George's reindeer art, said the young royal "has an eye for form and colour"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families.

Published on December 30, 2022 02:52 PM
Prince George painting
Photo: Kenstington Royal/Twitter; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George is a budding artist — and being praised by the professional who inspired his new painting.

On Christmas, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised social media followers by sharing a watercolor painted by their 9-year-old son.

"Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George," read the caption of the art, showing a reindeer with birds on its antlers and back in the snow.

Fans soon speculated that George's watercolor was inspired by a greeting card from Wrendale Designs, showing a snowy stag with red-bellied robins perched in the same places. The artwork is featured on the "Festive Friends" Stag Luxury Boxed Christmas cards from the U.K. greeting card and gift company, retailing for about $12.

'FESTIVE FRIENDS' STAG LUXURY BOXED CHRISTMAS CARDS
Wrendale Designs

One of the cards was perhaps sent to Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family lives, and one can imagine Prince George propping it up on the kitchen table for creative inspiration.

Hannah Dale, the founder of Wrendale Designs and artist behind the stag cards, told Hello! it was an "unexpected Christmas surprise" to see George's art, which was apparently derived from her own.

"It was an unexpected Christmas surprise," she said of the connection. "It was a really lovely surprise to see it on Christmas day. The post had popped up on my Twitter feed so I had seen it. I instantly recognised it. I think you can tell by the angle of the ears and the little robins."

Dale said she isn't sure how Prince George possibly got ahold of the Christmas card, "but I would really love to know." The artist, who launched her business in 2012, said she bets that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, are "proud" of their young son's artistic talent — understandably so.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate Middleton. Getty

"He's obviously got talent. He has an eye for form and colour," Dale told the outlet. "I think having a love of animals and love of nature is obviously something that's maybe captured his attention. That inspires me very much. It's a real privilege to inspire any child to want to draw or paint. It was a really lovely compliment."

The artist has crossed paths with the royal family before, receiving a Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2019 and accepting the prize at Buckingham Palace, per her bio. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Dale even released a memorial piece in her honor.

'HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN' COMMEMORATIVE CHARITY PRINT
Wrendale Designs

The "Her Majesty The Queen" Commemorative Charity Print is still available to shop on Wrendale Designs, priced at about $30. The touching print imagines Queen Elizabeth sitting on a bench with Prince Philip, leaning on her husband's shoulder beneath a tree.

"In honour of our wonderful Queen who dedicated her life in service to our country, we have created a commemorative print featuring a delicate scenic image featuring the Queen re-united with her Prince and corgi," the description reads.

