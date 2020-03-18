Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Now Home School Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William Aaron Chown/Getty Images

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be continue their lessons at home after their school asked parents to remove their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal children will now move to “remote learning” and continue their lessons using online sources next week, their school said in a statement on Wednesday.

Charlotte, 4, joined George, 6, at Thomas’s Battersea, last September, proudly entering with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William. With the semester set to have ended on March 26, they are only missing four days of class — and some of the other kids will still attend if their parents aren’t able to look after them during the day.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Taking Government Advice’ in Case of Exposure to Coronavirus

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said, “Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.”

“From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” the statement continued. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Reveals What She Wants George, Charlotte and Louis to ‘Remember About Their Childhoods’

The statement added, “In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26 March.

“We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William and Kate are following the advice of the U.K. government and their children’s school, sources close to them stress, as they navigate the challenging and changing times.