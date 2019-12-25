Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Their Christmas Day Debut Alongside William and Kate!

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Merry Christmas from royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Royal fans got an extra special treat on Christmas morning when George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, took part in the royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.

The brother-sister duo joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and grandpa Prince Charles on Wednesday as they walked with the rest of the royal family to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

Prince Louis, 1, who is too young for the excursion, is likely being looked after by the family’s trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, at the family’s nearby home of Anmer Hall. Also notably missing from the festive event are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently on an extended break from royal duties and spending Christmas in Canada with their 7-month-old son Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The royal parents previously announced that they would be skipping the festivities at Sandringham this week.

RELATED: Prince William Reveals What Prince George Asked Santa for Christmas

George and Charlotte delighted well-wishers who lined the route surrounding the 16th-century church to catch a glimpse of the royal family. Following the church service ended, the royals greeted eager fans to wish them a merry Christmas.

After church, the royals will gather at the Queen’s Sandringham home for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sit down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation at 3 p.m. (Along with a few surprisingly silly traditions!)

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘Look After Each Other’: ‘It’s an Old-Fashioned Marriage’

William and Kate prioritize outings with their children, including a pro soccer game in October, where George could be seen exuberantly cheering on his dad’s favorite team Aston Villa. The royal parents also brought their older children on one of their first royal outings this summer when they attended William and Kate’s sailing race.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As they prepare their children for their own future royal roles, William and Kate are also making sure their kids have a “normal” childhood. George and Charlotte attend the same school with other kids their age, where they are simply known as George and Charlotte Cambridge. They also have the same interests and hobbies as many other school kids. Charlotte loves unicorns and ballet, while George is a big soccer fan and loves to draw.

“They know what’s coming [as they near the throne] and want to give their kids as normal a start as possible,” an aide tells PEOPLE.