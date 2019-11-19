Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'Love Performing' and Doing Acrobatics at Home, Says Mom Kate

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a few little performers in the family!

The royal couple attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday evening. After the show, they chatted with actors, singers, dancers and acrobats — including a few talented kids.

Kate was gifted a bouquet of flowers of 14-year-old Nuala Peberby and 9-year-old Fred Wilcox, who star in the West End musical Mary Poppins. Nuala revealed after the meeting that the royal mom told her that Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, enjoy putting on little shows.

“She said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte,” the young actress said, adding that Kate was curious how the young actors balanced acting and their school work.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it was to meet them,” Nuala said of meeting the royal couple.

Kate and William, both 37, were also captivated by 6-year-old Aurelia from the acrobatic group Zurcaroh. The royal mom told the talented performer that George and Charlotte also loved doing acrobatics at home, particularly handstands and cartwheels.

“It was such an honor to perform for them,” Aurelia said.

Royal fans caught a glimpse of Princess Charlotte‘s acrobatic skills during the family’s outing to a charity polo match in which Prince William and Prince Harry played this summer. While kicking around a soccer ball, the little princess took a few breaks to balance on one leg with her arms outstretched above her head.

The event included performances from the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.

Kate told singer Petula Clark, who plays the Bird Woman in Mary Poppins, that her kids had asked if they could come to the musical event. However, she told them, “Not on a school night!”

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the event on behalf of the royal family. But they are currently on a six-week break from their royal duties to spend some valuable “family time” together, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a “Royal Command Performance” at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund. In July 1919, the second royal show was performed and was the first to be billed a “Royal Variety Performance.”

Held at London’s Coliseum, the show was staged as a “celebration of peace” and, as the official announcement expressed it, “had been commanded by The King to show his appreciation of the generous manner in which artistes of the variety stage had helped the numerous funds connected with the war.”