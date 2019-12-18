The Youngest Royals
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and William at the Queen's Christmas Lunch!

Each year, Queen Elizabeth hosts a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace before she leaves for Sandringham for the holidays

December 18, 2019
Prince William and Prince George
The Cambridges are celebrating Christmas!

Members of the British royal family gathered for their annual Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Prince William was spotted arriving to the event with Prince George, 6, beside him in the front seat. Kate Middleton, who wore a festive red plaid ensemble, shared a smile as she arrived in a separate car with daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old son Prince Louis in the backseat.

A source tells PEOPLE that both George and Charlotte are set to make their Christmas Day debut this year alongside parents Prince William and Kate — but that things could always change. Prince Louis, 1, made his big debut at Trooping the Colour this year, but he’s likely too young to join his parents and siblings on Christmas.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Prince Louis
Prince George
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

While it would be Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s first time joining the royals at church on Christmas, it won’t be the first time fans saw the adorable siblings on the holiday. In 2016, Prince William and Kate opted to spend the holiday with Kate’s family — and George and Charlotte were spotted attending a church service near Kate’s childhood home in Bucklebury.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Christmas 2016
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Last year, William and Kate revealed that they were just like any other parents on Christmas morning as they received a very early wake-up call from their excited children.

When a fan asked the pair how early they got up, William replied, “This morning was about 5 a.m.” Kate smiled at the answer as the crowd moaned at the early time.

“Very early,” Kate added. “But it was lovely to see their faces.”

The royal family follows the tradition of opening a few presents on Christmas Eve after they’ve gathered at the Queen’s country estate in Norfolk. In lieu of expensive gifts, they exchange silly presents as a family. (Kate reportedly gave brother-in-law Prince Harry a plastic Grow Your Own Girlfriend kit one Christmas — something he won’t be needing now with wife Meghan Markle by his side!)

Prince Charles arrives at the Queen's Christmas lunch
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Queen's Christmas lunch
Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, previously announced they are skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham this year. Meghan made her Christmas debut with the royal family in 2017 after the couple’s engagement was announced, and again in 2018 after they were married. The couple and their son Archie were absent from the Queen’s Christmas lunch on Wednesday as they are currently on a six-week break and reportedly traveling abroad.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Other royal family members in attendance at the bash include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Mike and Zara Tindall.

