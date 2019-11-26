Prince George and Princess Charlotte Can Swim 'Quite Well,' According to Proud Dad Prince William

Image zoom Pricess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William Press Association via AP Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s list of talents keeps growing!

Prince William held an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, with Eileen Fenton — the first woman to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, when she was just 21 years old — among the honorees.

Fenton, 91, told the Press Association that she and the royal dad talked about — what else? — swimming at the ceremony. In fact, Prince William said the royals were a “family of swimmers,” already including 6-year-old George and 4-year-old Charlotte.

“He said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim and they all go and they swim quite well,” said Fenton.

“I can remember seeing when the Queen was young and her sister Princess Margaret – we used to see them swimming in pictures,” she added. “He said the whole family have done it.”

Congratulations Eileen Fenton MBE 🏊‍♀️🎖️ Eileen was the first woman to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, and went on to train scores of first-class long distance and sprint swimmers. pic.twitter.com/2X1llWDrhj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth in 1939 J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty

RELATED: ‘Prince George Is Reserved and Princess Charlotte Is Outgoing’: Inside the Royal Siblings’ Dynamic

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton chatted with actors, singers, dancers and acrobats — including a few talented kids — at the Royal Variety Performance, revealing that Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy putting on little shows.

“She said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte,” 14-year-old Nuala Peberby, who stars in the West End musical Mary Poppins, told reporters.

Kate and William, both 37, were also captivated by 6-year-old Aurelia from the acrobatic group Zurcaroh. The royal mom told the talented performer that George and Charlotte also loved doing acrobatics at home, particularly handstands and cartwheels.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Geoff Pugh/AFP/Getty

Royal fans caught a glimpse of Princess Charlotte‘s acrobatic skills during the family’s outing to a charity polo match in which Prince William and Prince Harry played this summer. While kicking around a soccer ball, the little princess took a few breaks to balance on one leg with her arms outstretched above her head.

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Before Kate married Prince William and became the future Queen, she had the comfort of a happy childhood — and she wants the same for her own children, including 1-year-old Prince Louis.

“She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal previously told PEOPLE. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”