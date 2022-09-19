Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

01 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey MEGA The siblings stood beside each other as they honored their great-grandmother at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

04 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte Outside Westminster Abbey Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty Kate was seen introducing Charlotte and George to a handful of people outside of Westminster Abbey before making their way into the service.

05 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Samir Hussein/WireImage At one point, the Princess of Wales reached out to Charlotte as she escorted her children along.

06 of 16 Princess Charlotte Walking Inside Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty Charlotte was spotted making her way into Westminster Abbey ahead of Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

07 of 16 Kate Middleton Taking Prince George's Hand Getty Kate reached out for George's hand as they exited their car and went into the service together as a family.

08 of 16 Princess Charlotte Fixing Her Hat Phil Noble/Getty Charlotte donned a long coat and a hat with a bow for the first time, which served as a touching gesture to the Queen. Charlotte also wore a diamond horseshoe brooch pinned to the left side of her black coat to honor her late great-grandmother's love of horses. The sentimental brooch was gifted to the young princess by Queen Elizabeth herself, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

09 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte Leaving with Kate Middleton PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Kate was seen gathering her children as they left Westminster Abbey.

10 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle. Phil Noble/Getty The young royals were also spotted standing with their aunt Meghan Markle as they left the service.

11 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton Getty An aerial shot showed Kate comforting George as they exited Westminster Abbey.

12 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Sophie, Countess of Wessex From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, plus Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Gareth Cattermole/Getty In a sweet gesture, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son Prince Edward, was seen wrapping her arm around George after the service.

13 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Their Parents Gareth Cattermole/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted walking with their children during the state funeral. The couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for the funeral.

14 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with the Royal Family Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty The young royals were seen standing outside Westminster Abbey with the rest of their family as the Queen's coffin left the historic building to make its way through London to Wellington Arch in the second of three funeral processions of the day.

15 of 16 Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex MEGA The young royals solemnly stood with their mother and Sophie, Countess of Wessex following the funeral service.