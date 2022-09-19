Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte paid tribute to the late monarch at her state funeral on Sept. 19. See all the pictures of the young royals at the event

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on September 19, 2022 08:18 AM
01 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey

The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
MEGA

The siblings stood beside each other as they honored their great-grandmother at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

02 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Arriving with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Queen Consort

queen elizabeth funeral
Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte took part in the royal family procession behind the Queen's coffin as the family made their way down the aisle of Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. They were spotted arriving in a car alongside their mother Kate Middleton and Camilla, Queen Consort.

03 of 16

Princess Charlotte Riding with Prince William

queen elizabeth funeral
Getty

In a separate shot, Charlotte was shown heading to the funeral alongside her father Prince William and mother Kate. The Princess of Wales escorted her children into the service, as dad William arrived earlier alongside King Charles III.

04 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Outside Westminster Abbey

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate was seen introducing Charlotte and George to a handful of people outside of Westminster Abbey before making their way into the service.

05 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton

kate middleton
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Samir Hussein/WireImage

At one point, the Princess of Wales reached out to Charlotte as she escorted her children along.

06 of 16

Princess Charlotte Walking Inside

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty

Charlotte was spotted making her way into Westminster Abbey ahead of Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

07 of 16

Kate Middleton Taking Prince George's Hand

queen elizabeth funeral
Getty

Kate reached out for George's hand as they exited their car and went into the service together as a family.

08 of 16

Princess Charlotte Fixing Her Hat

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Getty

Charlotte donned a long coat and a hat with a bow for the first time, which served as a touching gesture to the Queen.

Charlotte also wore a diamond horseshoe brooch pinned to the left side of her black coat to honor her late great-grandmother's love of horses. The sentimental brooch was gifted to the young princess by Queen Elizabeth herself, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

09 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Leaving with Kate Middleton

BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH-FUNERAL
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate was seen gathering her children as they left Westminster Abbey.

10 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle. Phil Noble/Getty

The young royals were also spotted standing with their aunt Meghan Markle as they left the service.

11 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton

queen elizabeth funeral
Getty

An aerial shot showed Kate comforting George as they exited Westminster Abbey.

12 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Sophie, Countess of Wessex

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, plus Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In a sweet gesture, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son Prince Edward, was seen wrapping her arm around George after the service.

13 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Their Parents

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted walking with their children during the state funeral. The couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for the funeral.

14 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with the Royal Family

From left: The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

The young royals were seen standing outside Westminster Abbey with the rest of their family as the Queen's coffin left the historic building to make its way through London to Wellington Arch in the second of three funeral processions of the day.

15 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
MEGA

The young royals solemnly stood with their mother and Sophie, Countess of Wessex following the funeral service.

16 of 16

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a Car Together

Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte
SARAH MEYSSONNIER /AFP/ Getty

The two got back into a car with their mother and Camilla, Queen Consort as they rode behind the Queen's coffin.