Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Officially Set to Appear in Princess Eugenie's Wedding!

Princess Eugenie’s wedding just got even more royally fun.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the bride-to-be has chosen six of the youngest members of the royal family to serve in her bridal party.

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are confirmed to be in the group supporting Eugenie, 28, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Friday. They will be joined by their cousins: 4-year-old Mia Tindall; Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6; and 5-year old Maud Windsor (who attends Thomas’s Battersea with Prince George).

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Sophie Carter's wedding in September.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchildren Lady Louise, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10, (the kids of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) have been named as “special attendants” — perhaps to keep all those of her great-grandchildren in check.

Also among the bridesmaids is Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. And among the page boys is Louis De Givenchy, 6 — he is the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, the palace said.

It will be yet another bridal party outing for the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Last month, they joined their parents at the wedding of Charlotte’s godmother Sophie Carter, and they were also among Meghan Markle’s troupe of children in May. The royal pair made their bridal party bow for aunt Pippa Middleton in May 2017.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

As expected, Princess Beatrice, 30, is Eugenie’s maid of honor, while groom-to-be Jack Brooksbank has asked his brother, Thomas, to be best man. On Wednesday, the palace released a handful of sweet throwback photos of the bride and groom with their respective siblings.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today confirmed that Princess Beatrice will be Maid of Honour and Jack’s brother, Tom Brooksbank, will be Best Man. #Siblings https://t.co/wlAd3Eu9G1 pic.twitter.com/JjbJ82WIXX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2018

The couple have also shared this picture of Jack and his brother Tom when they were young. pic.twitter.com/pTY2LaGWmG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2018

The announcement on Wednesday came as anticipation is building for the Windsor wedding. On Tuesday, the palace released a cute set of images of the couple as they make their last preparations for the big day.