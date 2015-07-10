Double the Cuteness! All the Times Prince George and Prince William Matched

With classic boyish style, the toddler prince often mimics his dad at the same age

By Maria Mercedes Lara
July 10, 2015 10:00 AM

THE SWEET SMOCKED SET

Credit: Tim Graham/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Back in 1984, William wore a red and white smocked set to meet his baby brother Prince Harry. For Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, Will and Kate got an updated $135 version from designer Rachel Riley.

PIPING PRINCES

Credit: Getty; HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty

In 1984, William wore an adorable short-and-shirt set that featured blue piping when he attended Harry's christening. The look came back again when George wore a similar style (also designed by Rachel Riley) for his first official portraits with Charlotte. George's sleeves may be longer, but it's still got that royal flair!

THE BLUE BOYS

Credit: Rex USA (2)

George turned heads during the 2015 Trooping the Colour when he wore a powder blue onesie. Turns out, the little number is a royal family heirloom – it was worn by William at Trooping the Colour in 1984 and was previously worn by Prince Charles in the '50s.

SWEATER SET

Credit: Splash News Online

Okay, it isn't an exact match, but George was dressed very similarly to William when they wore coordinating blue sweaters to meet his newborn sister, Princess Charlotte.

THE SCHOOL UNIFORM

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty; Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

Their school uniforms may be different, but both Prince William and Prince George look adorably sharp.

THE WEDDING ATTIRE

Credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018, Prince George served as a page boy, wearing a spinoff of his uncle and dad's black military garb.

THE SHARP SUIT

Credit: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

To root on England in the Euro 2020 tournament, Prince George was his dad's mini-me in a navy blazer paired with a grown-up red and white tie.

