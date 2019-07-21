What's Different About Prince George's 6th Birthday Portraits

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton has proven herself to be a talented photographer, and her kids are often her favorite subjects.

The royal mom was finally behind the camera for Prince George‘s 6th birthday portraits, with her eldest son posing in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace.

The images were more intimate than George’s past official birthday photos as the family often taps professionals when it comes time for the prince’s annual snaps. (Kate has shot official birthday portraits for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.)

John Stillwell of the Press Association took photos of the family when they were just a trio to celebrate George’s first birthday. And famed photographer Mario Testino snapped the official portrait for the prince’s second birthday at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

Matt Porteous has been part of George’s birthday celebrations twice — Porteous released four too-cute photos of chubby-cheeked George standing on a swing, walking in the garden and playing with the family dog, Lupo, for the royal’s third birthday, and he captured George’s huge smile for his fifth birthday portrait. Chris Getty took photos of the little prince at the family’s Kensington Palace home for his fourth birthday.

Because George is third in line to the throne (behind grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William), it’s likely that the royal family had opted for a more formal photo to mark each milestone.

Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, is a keen photographer and regularly shares photos she’s taken of her royal children. Most recently, she got behind the camera for birthday portraits of Charlotte, who turned 4 in May, and Louis, who celebrated his first birthday in April.

Kate and William released three new photos of their third child in April, taken outdoors at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, in which Louis shows off two new teeth with his smile. He even has grass covering his sweater, showing that the photoshoot doubled as playtime!

Charlotte also went outside for her latest portraits, running around the grounds of Anmer Hall with a bow in her hair.

Though Kate has finally taken photos for George’s birthday, he has been her subject all throughout his life.

Like any proud parent, Kate was sure to snap a few first-day photos when George started preschool at Westacre Montessori School in Jan. 2016. The future king looked adorable in a blue jacket and backpack.

George also made a cameo appearance in the first official portraits of Princess Charlotte, when she was a baby. The prince planted a kiss on his little sister’s forehead shortly after her birth, showing off their budding sibling bond.