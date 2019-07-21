Prince George Is Turning 6! See the Future King's Official Birthday Portraits Through the Years

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George is turning 6!

Ahead of the future king’s birthday on Monday, his proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, released new photos, just as they’ve done in years past.

The adorable portraits, in which George wears the official England National Soccer Team jersey, were recently taken by proud mom Kate in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace. Another photo showed George in a different outfit, a green polo and striped shorts, as he smiled for a more candid moment.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday.,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”

William and Kate released official portraits for every one of George’s birthdays. When he turned 1, they shared beautiful photos of the future king and his parents taken at London’s Natural History Museum in a butterfly exhibit.

Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William

For his 2nd birthday, they released an adorable photo taken by Mario Testino on the day of Princess Charlotte’s christening. The candid shot captured a fun moment between father and son. (See the photo here!)

On his third birthday, they released four too-cute photos of chubby-cheeked George standing on a swing, walking in the garden and playing with the family dog, Lupo.

Prince George and Lupo

William and Kate shared an adorable photo of George (complete with toothy grin!) taken at the royal family’s home of Kensington Palace for his 4th birthday.

Last year to celebrate George’s 5th birthday, the prince sported one of his biggest smiles yet for a photo taken in the garden of Clarence House by photographer Matt Porteous after the christening of George’s baby brother, Prince Louis, on July 9, 2018.

Prince George's 4th birthday portrait

Despite his royal status, Prince George is also just a regular kid. During a recent outing to watch Prince William and Prince Harry compete in a charity polo match, the little royal kept busy by kicking a soccer ball and having a car-side picnic with his mom and younger siblings, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

And when Kate was busy with royal duties at Wimbledon last weekend, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were stealing the show at a local summer festival in Berkshire with their grandparents.

Enjoying all the traditional stalls and games at Englefield Summer Fete, the royal siblings had a blast with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

“They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games,” a local villager tells PEOPLE, adding: “George did pretty well at the ‘crockery smash’ stall. He looked very pleased with himself.”