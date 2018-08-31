Happy Birthday, Prince Gabriel! Swedish Royals Share Adorable Snaps in Honor of Prince Turning 1

Prince Gabriel is celebrating his first birthday — with his baby blues on full display!

The Swedish royal family released two incredibly sweet portraits of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia‘s second son on Friday in honor of the exciting milestone.

“Congratulations beloved Gabriel,” the proud parents captioned a close-up shot of Gabriel smiling and showing off his bright blue eyes on their joint Instagram account in Swedish. “For a year you have spread joy to us and big brother!”

The Swedish Royal Court’s official Instagram account shared another portrait of the baby happily looking at the camera.

Gabriel wears a light blue shirt that matches his eyes in the snaps, the same color that he and big brother Prince Alexander, 2, wore in a family portrait released earlier this month.

Prince Gabriel Prinsparet/Instagram

Prince Carl Philip, Prince Gabriel, Princess Sofia and Prince Alexander Anna-Lena Ahlström/Kungahuset.se

Princess Sofia — who competed in a Tough Viking obstacle course over the weekend and recently opened up about the online bullying she endured early in her royal relationship — and her husband shared what it was like to become a family of four in a November interview with Swedish magazine Kupé.

“It’s quite different having two children rather than just one,” Carl Philip admitted.

Princess Sofia, Prince Gabriel, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip at Gabriel's christening Michael Campanella/Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Having two children, Sofia said, is an adjustment, but a positive one. “We do get glimpses that it’s going to be tougher with two than with one,” the 33-year-old mother said. “But there is also twice as much love.”

Carl Philip, 39, agreed: “Gabriel and Alexander are still so small, but it’s so exciting to follow their development. It’s great to be part of their journey.”