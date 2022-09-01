Prince Gabriel of Sweden Looks All Grown Up in New Portrait Released to Mark His 5th Birthday

Happy birthday, Prince Gabriel of Sweden!

The middle child of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's three boys turned 4 on Wednesday, and the proud parents celebrated the occasion with an adorable new portrait shared on their Instagram page. Wearing a white sweater with red and blue details about the neckline and his blonde hair neatly combed, Gabriel gives the camera a sweet smirk as he sits in a garden.

"Today we celebrate our nice and humble Gabriel on the 5th anniversary," Princess Sofia, 37, and Prince Carl Philip, 43, captioned the closeup along with a heart emoji.

Prince Carl Philip, the son of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Princess Sofia are parents to three little boys. Prince Gabriel has a big brother in Prince Alexander, 6, and the foursome became a family of five with the arrival of Prince Julian in March 2021.

In July, the royal couple shared a sweet family photo wishing their 291,000 Instagram followers a great summer. The candid snap shows Prince Alexander sitting on mom Princess Sofia's lap, while Prince Carl Philip holds Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian against a backdrop of a field of flowers.

King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October 2019 that he decided to strip the His/Her Royal Highness titles from the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as the King's younger daughter Princess Madeleine and her husband, Chris O'Neill. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third child was the family's first new addition since the rule went into effect. Julian won't have a HRH title like brothers Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel did when they were born. The baby does have the title of prince, but the title is personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to titles.

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive."

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

He added, "We will continue to focus on our heart issues and commitment. We will also continue to support the King and Crown Princess — our future head of state — and participate in the King's House activities as we wish."