Prince Gabriel of Sweden's Blue Eyes Shine in New 4th Birthday Portrait

Happy birthday, Prince Gabriel of Sweden!

The second son of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia turned 4 on Tuesday, and his proud parents marked the occasion with an adorable new portrait. The closeup shot shows off Gabriel's blond hair and bright blue eyes as he grins for the camera wearing a red and blue striped polo shirt.

"Today we celebrate our wonderful Gabriel 4 years," the photo was captioned on Carl Philip and Sofia's joint Instagram page, along with a heart emoji.

It's been a big year for Prince Gabriel as he became a big brother! In March, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their third son, who they named Prince Julian. Earlier this month, Prince Gabriel stole the show at his little sibling's royal christening when he and big brother Prince Alexander, 5, wore matching outfits.

Prince Gabriel is already finding his role within the royal family. Last year, he had his first official royal engagement, opening an accessibility-adapted rest spot at Saterdalen nature reserve dedicated in his honor as a baptism gift.

"We hope that the resting place will be an appreciated feature for the many visitors of this nature reserve. It's definitely a new strawberry place for us to visit," Carl Philip and Sofia said on their joint Instagram page along with photos of the visit, referring to a special place of refuge and relaxation.

During the outing, the first official royal engagement he's ever undertaken in his duchy of Dalarna, Prince Gabriel went to work painting a birdhouse that will be displayed in the nature reserve. He even wore a neon green smock to make sure his adorable outfit — a blue sweater over a collared shirt — didn't get messy!

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October 2019 that he was stripping the royal titles of five of his grandchildren, the two sons of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three kids.

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," Carl Philip wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

