Prince Gabriel of Sweden Turns 3 — and He Can't Wait to Dig into His Birthday Cake!

Happy birthday, Prince Gabriel of Sweden!

The second son of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia turned 3 on Monday, and his proud parents marked the occasion with an adorable new portrait. The black-and-white snap shows the little royal excitedly grinning over his birthday cake — which appears to be a dinosaur — clearly ready to cut a slice and dig in!

"Congratulations our beloved Gabriel on the 3rd birthday," they captioned the photo on Instagram, complete with a heart emoji.

Prince Gabriel's birthday comes just three days after he joined his parents (without big brother Prince Alexander, 4) on an official royal engagement, opening an accessibility-adapted rest spot at Saterdalen nature reserve dedicated in his honor as a baptism gift.

"We hope that the resting place will be an appreciated feature for the many visitors of this nature reserve. It's definitely a new strawberry place for us to visit," Carl Philip and Sofia said on their joint Instagram page along with photos of the visit, referring to a special place of refuge and relaxation.

During the outing, the first official royal engagement he's ever undertaken in his duchy of Dalarna, Prince Gabriel went to work painting a birdhouse that will be displayed in the nature reserve. He even wore a neon green smock to make sure his adorable outfit — a blue sweater over a collared shirt — didn't get messy!

Like families around the world, the Swedish royal family will be doing less traveling this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and their two sons are showing that you don't have to venture far for some fun — and documenting it all on Instagram.

The foursome has been exploring local nature spots through walking, biking, picnicking and swimming.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October that he was stripping the royal titles of five of his grandchildren, the two sons of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill's three kids.

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," Carl Philip wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."