Prince Frederik of Denmark Pulls Son from School Following Alarming Allegations at Establishment

Prince Christian is second in line to the Danish throne and enrolled at the elite Herlufsholm School last year

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark have removed their oldest son Prince Christian from one of the country's most prestigious boarding schools.

On Sunday, the royal couple announced that their 16-year-old son would be transferring out of Herlufsholm School after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at the establishment surfaced. (Prince Christian is not connected to the allegations.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Saying that they were "deeply shaken" by the findings released by the National Agency for Education and Quality, the parents of four said that the information "directs a particularly harsh critique from a state authority against Herlufsholm and places demands on the school at several levels, not least the leadership level" – which was unacceptable.

The Herlufsholm School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Frederik, 54, and Mary, 50, also revealed that their daughter Princess Isabella, 15, would no longer enroll at the prestigious private boarding and day school this fall as planned. Her brother, who is second in line to the Danish throne behind his father, enrolled at Herlufsholm in August 2021.

The royal couple cited the decision as "difficult" for their family and pointed to their "special position as Crown Prince Couple" as a factor. Moving forward, the future King and Queen added that they would consult with their children regarding the next best steps for their education.

Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset © HRH Prince Christian will attend the gymnasium at Herlufsholm Credit: Keld Navntoft/Kongehuset

"During the summer, we, together with our children, will make a decision about their future choice of schools," they said. "With thoughts about the many students who will continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school now gets more peace to ensure the necessary changes and succeeds in creating a culture in which all thrive and feel safe."

Frederik and Mary, who are also parents to twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 11, first addressed the alarming allegations surrounding Herlufsholm earlier this month. In a statement released June 17, the couple said they would be taking time to decide what was best for their family.

"Bullying, violence and indignities are never acceptable. We must respond to the painful and devastating incidents by insisting on changes that ensure a safe environment for all," they explained. "And then we must recognize the courage of those who have shared their violent experiences."

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark Princess Isabella and the Danish royal family | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

"At the same time, we are parents of a son who is very happy to attend the school. And a daughter, who has long looked forward to starting at the same place," the parents of four continued.

Prince Christian started studying at the elite school last year, which the Danish royal family proudly announced on their Instagram page. The teen spent his first day on campus "adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates" before classes began the following day, according to the social media post.

Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset © HRH Prince Christian will attend the gymnasium at Herlufsholm Credit: Keld Navntoft/Kongehuset

In a three-part carousel, Prince Christian looked sharp in the school's uniform: a navy suit featuring a crest with a striped tie. In another image, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary were all smiles with their eldest son, posing before a brick building and water fountain.