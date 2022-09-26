Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Host Party That Looks Straight Out of 'Bridgerton'!

Dearest reader, join the Danish royals on the dance floor!

On Saturday evening, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and Princess Benedikte of Denmark hosted a gala for government leaders, welcoming over 350 people to the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen. The bash was the first of its kind in four years, usually held once each parliamentary cycle, the Danish Royal House explained on Instagram. The Crown Prince couple most recently hosted the glamorous gala in 2018.

In a scene straight out of Bridgerton, the princesses sparkled in tiaras and formal dress in the grand hall. Princess Mary, 50, popped in a hot pink, one-shoulder gown with a ribbon waistband, accessorizing with her wedding tiara and shimmering earrings. The Court Jeweller identified the look as a royal rewear from the wedding reception of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco back in 2011.

Mary completed her look with the light blue sash of the Order of the Elephant, as did Princess Benedikte. Benedikte, 78, was regal in a floor-length gown with a lavender top featuring three-quarter length sleeves flowing into a lavender, green and white geometric printed skirt.

The younger sister of Queen Margrethe II shimmered in her Floral Birthday tiara, which she received six decades ago as an 18th birthday gift from her parents, King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, The Court Jeweller reported. For an extra hint of glimmer, Benedikte added a diamond necklace and amethyst brooch.

Mary and Frederik, 54, opened the ball alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke, where guests were treated to a three-course dinner, entertainment and dancing. Luminaries in attendance included members of the Danish Parliament (known as Folketinget) and Danish members of the European Parliament, plus other government officials.

The festivities continued late into the evening, and the room was enthused when a traditional dance began just before midnight.

"The ballroom dance Les Lanciers has for many years been a regular feature when there is a party in the Royal Palace — and last night was no exception," the Danish Royal House wrote in an Instagram post. "So when the clock struck 11.30 p.m., the quadrille dance of five rounds was carried out in the Hall of Knights at Christiansborg Castle with the participation of the evening's hosts."

In another Bridgerton moment, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary joined in the choreographed dance, bowing to their partners, clapping in rhythm and spinning around the black and white dance floor.

Missing from the party was Queen Margrethe, 82, who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral last week

"HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace," the Danish Royal Court said in a statement on September 21, two days after the British monarch's funeral. "The Queen's activities this week have thus been canceled."

The Danish Queen is experiencing mild symptoms, according to Reuters. In February of this year, she tested positive for the virus and also experienced mild symptoms. Queen Margrethe has been vaccinated against COVID, the BBC reported.

Europe's only ruling female monarch was among 2,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19 and also attended the smaller committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She attended the funerary events with her son, Prince Frederik.

A royal relative, Queen Margrethe is a third cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, descended from Queen Victoria.