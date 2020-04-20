Prince Frederik of Denmark Shows Off His (Much-Needed!) Haircut Post-Lockdown

Image zoom The Danish Royal Family/Instagram

The first place Crown Prince Frederik headed after Denmark’s coronavirus shutdown? The barber shop!

In a royally relatable Instagram post, Queen Margrethe’s 51-year-old son shared before-and-after photos of his post-lockdown haircut. Frederik’s locks got a bit long and wavy, as he documented in a selfie, but he’s looking well-groomed after restrictions were lifted on salons in the country.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am probably not the only one who has been to a hairdresser today,” he captioned the social media post in Danish. “Fortunately, it is now possible for hairdressers and other smaller companies and stores to stay open on top of a long shutdown.”

He added, “I want to thank everyone for being so readily prepared and for helping keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot of us all.”

RELATED: Billy Porter Gives Husband Adam Porter-Smith a ‘Quarancut’ with Help from a Celebrity Barber

While the royal stayed away from the scissors during his time in quarantine, celebrities like Billy Porter and Pink opted to take style matters into their own hands — with varying results. While Porter was talked through his boyfriend’s haircut with the help of Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique‘s founder Xavier Cruz, Pink revealed a missing chunk of hair on Instagram.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian Per Morten Abrahamsen

Prince Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, celebrated her 80th birthday last week — with celebrations being drastically altered due to the coronavirus crisis.

The staff at Fredensborg — who practiced social distancing — greeted the Queen with a song in the morning as they serenaded her while she watched from the balcony overlooking the grand hall. In addition, all of Queen Margrethe’s beloved grandchildren (all eight of them!) banded together for a sweet group effort to wish their matriarch a happy birthday through a video message.

RELATED: See Royals Around the World Working from Home — and Get a Rare Peek Inside Their Palaces

Prince Frederik is currently first in line for the Danish throne, followed by his eldest son Prince Christian.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.