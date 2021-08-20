Prince Edward Shows Off His Playful Side While Wishing Team GB Success at the Paralympics

Prince Edward gave glimpse at his dry sense of humor when The Royal Family's official Twitter released a short video on Friday of the Earl of Wessex wishing success to the British athletes competing at the 2020 Paralympics.

Edward, who is the patron of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team, followed suit with his sister, Princess Anne, who wished the Team GB Olympic competitors success in her capacity as President of the British Olympic Association and a Member of the International Olympic Committee.

"I want to wish you the very best of luck," said Edward, 57, on Friday.

"Now while parts of the experience will be slightly surreal — in particular the lack of any spectators," he said, alluding to COVID protocols in Tokyo, "I hope this won't detract from the main purpose, which is, of course, the competition."

In a twist on the personal message offered by Anne, 71, who is herself a former Olympian, Edward opted for a wittier tone.

"You can be sure that your family, friends and supporters will be there in spirit, following you all on the screen and expending plenty of energy and frustration by shouting at it, fruitlessly," he quipped to the athletes.

"We all send you massive congratulations on being selected. You now have the chance to compete against the very best in the world, and indeed to win. And more importantly, we want you to go out there and to achieve your best, make us proud and inspire the next generation of athletes with a disability," he continued.

"And whatever happens, I hope you have a brilliant experience in Japan. The Paralympic Games is a unique event, and the Japanese will undoubtedly try to make it a memorable one for you and your fellow competitors, so enjoy the moment and once again, good luck!"

Team GB finished strong at the Olympics, finishing fourth in the Olympic medal table with 65 medals total, including 22 golds, 21 silver and 22 bronze.