Prince Edward Says His Two Teenagers Are 'Chalk and Cheese' When It Comes to Homeschooling

Prince Edward's teenagers couldn't be more different when it comes to homeschooling.

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, 56, told Sky News that Lady Louise, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, are "chalk and cheese" about adjusting to online learning amid the COVID-19 crisis.

U.K. students receive a General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) after passing a series of tests, and Edward explained that Lady Louise's exams were "interrupted" last year due to the pandemic.

"So we went through that whole pain of just having all of that suddenly taken away, and so she sort of struggles a bit with the online learning because she'd much prefer to be with everyone," he explained.

Meanwhile, James is a fan of homeschooling: "My younger one frankly thinks being at home and online is fantastic."

The royal dad did joke that the schools' half term break came at "just the right time."

"The frustrations that were beginning to show — and I reckon we weren't the only family to have experienced that," he said. "I count our blessings that we're lucky where we are."

Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex aren't the only royal parents discovering the challenges of homeschooling. Kate Middleton and Prince William are also balancing work duties with the role of teacher to their eldest children, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5.

During a January video call with fellow parents, Kate was asked to describe parenting during the pandemic with one word.

"Exhausting," Kate wrote.

