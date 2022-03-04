Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Support 'Brave' Paralympic Skier with Impaired Vision

Prince Edward has been the royal patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003, while one of Sophie's key causes is vision loss

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are cheering on Great Britain's Paralympic athletes ahead of the Beijing Games.

Prince Edward, who has been the royal patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003, and his wife spoke to Paralympics competitors, including skier Menna Fitzpatrick and Shona Brownlee as well as guide Katie Guest to hear about their training for the Games, their journeys into the Paralympic sport and to wish them luck on the upcoming competition.

During the call, Prince Edward told them, "The very best of luck to you and the whole team. We hope it all goes really well."

Sophie added, "Good luck – we'll be watching you and cheering you on from here."

Sophie also asked Fitzpatrick, a visually impaired alpine skier who is currently Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian, about skiing with a guide. The royal has been patron of the Vision Foundation since 2003 and takes a keen interest in finding new ways to support people with visual impairment.

"People think it's a bit mental, to be quite honest," the skier quipped. "It's very much like being in a complete white-out."

Sophie told her, "I think it's incredibly brave of you."

As patron, Prince Edward shared a message for all of the athletes preparing to compete.

"As the moment gets closer to this year's Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing getting underway, I want to wish you the very best of luck," he said. "We all send you massive congratulations on being selected; you now have the chance to compete against the very best in the world and, indeed, to win. More importantly we want you to go out here to achieve your best, to make us proud and to inspire the next generation."