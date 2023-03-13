Why Prince Edward and Sophie's New Royal Titles Were Not Included at Commonwealth Day Service

King Charles made his brother Prince Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title that previously belonged to their father Prince Philip, on Friday

Published on March 13, 2023 11:29 AM
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Prince Edward and Sophie. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Edward and Sophie are stepping out as the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

After King Charles announced on Friday that his younger brother was now the Duke of Edinburgh — the title previously held by their father, Prince Philip — the couple joined members of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who also retained their titles as the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar, were welcomed in by members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club, who performed at the Great West Door ahead of the event.

The Order of Service for the Commonwealth Day event referred to Prince Edward and Sophie as "the Earl & Countess of Wessex." Since the programs are printed ahead of time, they likely weren't prepared for the title change that was announced just three days ago.

Others members of the royal family in attendance included King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The service honors the 56 countries and nations around the world that make up the Commonwealth.

"Working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, the Service seeks to highlight a vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing the diversity of it its population of 2.5 billion people, of which over 60 percent are under 30 years old," the palace said in a statement.

King Charles III (2L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (4L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (5L) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (4R), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (3R), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, at Westminster Abbey
JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Edward, 59, and Sophie, 58, stepped out for the first time with their new royal titles in Edinburgh on Friday. They met with members of the Ukrainian community at Edinburgh's City Chambers to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In their statement about the titles change, the palace said, "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness's 59th birthday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. "The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness's lifetime."

"The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952," the release added. "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie takes on the title that belonged to her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth before she acceded to the throne. King George VI later conferred the dukedom on Prince Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth on their wedding day in 1947.

