Prince Edward and Sophie Join a Puppy Class for Guide Dogs for Coronation Volunteering Day

The royals bonded with puppies training to become guide dogs for The Big Help Out on Monday following King Charles' coronation

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 8, 2023 01:45 PM
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It's a doggone good day to be a royal!

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, bonded with cute pooches Monday as part of The Big Help Out, a national day of volunteering in the U.K. in honor of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The animal-loving royals dropped by a pop-up center in Reading organized by the Guide Dogs organization. Sophie is a patron of Guide Dogs, which offers trained canine companions to U.K. residents living with sight loss. At the pop-up center, Edward and Sophie greeted the staff — and their adorable four-legged students — and took part in a training class.

"Today we warmly welcomed Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh — who visited our Reading Hub as part of the volunteer-focused initiative, @TheBigHelpOut23, which encourages people to try volunteering for a charity in the local community," tweeted Guide Dogs.

"The Duke and Duchess met future life-changers Hollie, Lucy, Luker, Nyla, and Sunny and their volunteer puppy raisers at a special training class that celebrated the weekend's festivities with a coronation-themed café," Guide Dogs added on Twitter.

The training class occurred in a coronation-themed café environment, providing a valuable lesson for the soon-to-be-working pups.

"The interactive class focused on skills to help the puppies on their journey to become a guide dog and activities included participating in a recall session; food manners and how to refocus pups in a café situation," Guide Dogs tweeted.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe
Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As a patron of the guide dog organization, it's not the first time the Duchess of Edinburgh has gotten up-close-and-pawsonal with future Guide Dogs graduates. In 2021, Sophie got hands-on with guide-dogs-in-training, cuddling some extra affectionate pups.

Prince Edward and Sophie weren't the only royals taking part in The Big Help Out; Prince William and Kate Middleton made volunteering a family affair on Monday. The royals brought their three kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in his first official royal engagement — to volunteer with the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough.

It's a cause close to Kate, who is the Scout Association's joint president.

The family helped the Scouts renovate their Scout Hut by assisting with digging, planting, sanding, and painting.

Prince William climbed into the control seat of a large digger as his children took turns sitting on his lap with the equipment.

Prince George used a drill to work on a project, while Princess Charlotte did some painting, and Prince Louis shoveled dirt into a wheelbarrow all on his own.

The family also took turns at archery. Kate looked like an expert as she aimed — after all, she's tried it before. During a 2016 visit to Bhutan, the royal shot a bow and arrow in heels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But it was Princess Charlotte who hit a bullseye, says Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of the Big Help Out.

"Both George and Louis were pretty keen shots as well, and the Princess is a pretty experienced archer as well, by the look of it," Hyde said. "It was lovely they had such a great time with people in Scouts as well — it's what we do. We help other people, we have fun, and learn skills."

