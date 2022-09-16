Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Remember 'Beloved Mama' Queen Elizabeth

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

On Friday, the late monarch's youngest child and daughter-in-law mourned the loss of their "beloved mama" in a statement.

"As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth," the Earl, 58, and Countess, 57, of Wessex said. "While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us," they said. "And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means."

Prince Edward and Sophie also revealed they have enjoyed seeing their children, 18-year-old Louise and 14-year-old James, follow in the Queen and her husband Prince Philip's footsteps.

"The Queen's passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much," the couple shared. "Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us."

JAMES MANNING/POOL/AFP via Getty

They continued, "May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles."

On Friday, Prince Edward and Sophie viewed tributes to the late Queen at Windsor ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

The couple also traveled to Manchester on Thursday to greet well wishers who had gathered in St Ann's Square, according to The Guardian.

Prince Edward and Sophie visited Manchester's Central Library, where they viewed the civic book of condolence, and lit candles at Manchester Cathedral in honor of the Queen, according to the BBC.