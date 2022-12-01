Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Make Glam Appearance on Behalf of Royal Family

For the first time, Prince Edward and Sophie attended the Royal Variety Performance as the evening's guests of honor

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 08:05 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Photo David Parry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Photo: David Parry - WPA Pool/Getty

It's a glittering night out for Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex!

The couple attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, representing the royal family as the evening's guests of honor.

The annual performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the late Queen Elizabeth served as patron. The money raised helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result of old age, poor health or hard times. This year's star-studded lineup included George Ezra, Becky Hill, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Wilson, Cirque du Soleil, Giffords Circus, the London Youth Choir and many more.

Ellie Goulding also performed at the event — the singer is also slated to travel to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday, which Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend as the highlight of their three-day U.S. visit.

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock (13645029g) From Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCETUESDAY 20TH DECEMBER 2022on ITV1Pictured: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the Royal Variety Performance 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday December 1, 2022.Photographer: Jon HordleMulti award winning comedian and actor Lee Mack is to host The Royal Variety Performance 2022 from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will be held in the presence of The Earl and Countess of Wessex. In honour of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II long association with The Royal Variety Performance there will be a unique celebration as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of 'Sing'. The evening will be a spectacular celebration featuring exceptional performers, world class theatre, outstanding singers and hilarious British comedy. Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill. After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret take to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney's Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month. Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porterwill perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit 'Three Lions'. The evening will also feature magic from the phenome...
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock

King Charles III, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all previously attended the glittering night out on behalf of the royal family. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, went to the Royal Variety Performance last year, following a pandemic-restricted event in 2020.

Last year's performance marked a centenary of royal patronage for the Royal Variety Charity. The organization has been supported by the British monarch since King George V in 1921 and is believed to be "the only charity to exist in the U.K. with such a long, unbroken line of patronage from the reigning monarch," per philanthropy history. According to the organization, it was King George V's wish that a member of the royal family would always attend the annual performance "to demonstrate the royal family's love and support for the entertainment industry and its associated charity."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Crossick/ITV/Shutterstock (13645049bk) From Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios. THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE TUESDAY 20TH DECEMBER 2022 on ITV1 Pictured: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Photographer: Matt Crossick Multi award winning comedian and actor Lee Mack is to host The Royal Variety Performance 2022 from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will be held in the presence of The Earl and Countess of Wessex. In honour of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II long association with The Royal Variety Performance there will be a unique celebration as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of 'Sing'. The evening will be a spectacular celebration featuring exceptional performers, world class theatre, outstanding singers and hilarious British comedy. Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill. After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret take to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney's Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month. Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit 'Three Lions'. The evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Ci...
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Matt Crossick/ITV/Shutterstock

Sophie and Prince Edward's attendance as this year's royal guests comes after King Charles launched the process of having Prince Edward and Princess Anne become Counsellors of State. These royal representatives can stand in for the monarch in official duties if he is abroad or unwell. The petition signals that the King imagines an elevated role for siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne, 72. The update comes as current Counsellors of State Prince Harry and Prince Andrew cannot be called upon, as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bundle up for Visit to Boston Harbor
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Senior Member of King Charles' Team Resigns Following Racism Allegations at Palace Event
Official Trailer for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Off in Tense Ping-Pong Match for New Invictus Games Promo
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London on April 25, 2018.
Meghan Markle Faced 'Disgusting and Very Real' Threats in the U.K., Former Counterterrorism Head Says
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
Kelly Fisher, Dodi al-Fayed
Who Was Dodi Fayed's Girlfriend Before Princess Diana? All About Kelly Fisher
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Inspired Her Final Podcast Episode of the Season
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report