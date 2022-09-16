All About Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — Prince Edward and Sophie's Kids

Learn more about Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 02:19 PM
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor during a visit to The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo on July 23, 2019 in Bristol, England.
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex tied the knot on June 19, 1999, and share two children together: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn.

A few years after their royal wedding, the couple became first-time parents as they welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise, in November 2003. In December 2007, they welcomed their second child and first son, James, Viscount Severn.

Upon both of their births, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex opted not to give their children prince and princess titles, although they can choose to receive the titles when they turn 18, according to the 1917 Letters Patent, which decrees that all children of the monarch's heirs have princely status and can use the designation His or Her Royal Highness.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn pose for photographs at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," the Countess of Wessex told Times of London about their decision to not give Louise and James titles. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

As the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and his family aren't in the spotlight as much as his siblings, but they have made quite a few royal appearances together over the years.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex with James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

In April 2015, Prince Edward's children participated in their first overseas engagement when they accompanied their parents on a trip to South Africa. Since then, they have joined their parents to everything from Commonwealth Games to Trooping the Colour.

Here's everything to know about Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's two children.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Louise Windsor
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Nov. 8, 2003, at Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley, Surrey, about a month early. Louise was transferred to a neo-natal unit in St George's Hospital, Tooting, London, away from her mother, who lost several pints of blood during the delivery.

As a result of her experience with her daughter's premature birth, which also resulted in Louise having esotropia (an eye condition Sophie described as a "profound squint"), Sophie does charitable work on behalf of premature infants and avoidable eye conditions. Surgery has corrected Louise's condition, but as Sophie told The Sunday Times in June, "it's still not perfect, but none of us are."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey with their baby daughter. The child, as yet unamed, was born prematurely by emergency caesarian section. The baby was later named Lady Louise. 26/11/03: The baby has been named as Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor. She was born prematurely by emergency caesarian section on November 8, 2003.
Johnny Green - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

She was later baptized in the Private Chapel of Windsor Castle in April 2004. She was the last child to wear the royal christening gown which was originally made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Princess Victoria. The royal children after Louise have worn a replica of the gown for their royal christenings, including ceremonies for Prince George and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their Royal Highnesses <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (2nd to L) exit Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding followed by Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton with pageboys Master William Lowther-Pinkerton, Master Tom Pettifer and bridemaids The Lady Louise Windsor,The Hon. Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Miss Grace van Cutsem and Miss Eliza Lopes on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding.
Ian Gavan/GP/Getty

Louise has participated in major royal events over the years, including being a bridesmaid in Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011 when she was 7 years old. Years later, she also served as a special attendant at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Like her late grandfather Prince Philip, she has taken up carriage driving and has participated in several Royal Windsor Horse Shows. She has also followed in the footsteps of her royal cousin, Prince William, as she announced in August 2022 that she would be attending his alma mater St. Andrews University, the same place he first met Kate Middleton.

James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn

James, Viscount Severn
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn was born on Dec. 17, 2007, at Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley, Surrey. He is the youngest grandchild of the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II and is 14th in line to the throne, right before his sister who is 15th. This is due to the fact that they were both born before the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013, which made it that birth order determines who will become the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of gender.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex leave Frimley Park Hospital with their baby son, Viscount Severn, their second child on December 20, 2007 in Surrey, England. The names chosen by The Earl and Countess of Wessex for their son are James Alexander Philip Theo.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

He was later baptized in April 2008, in the Private Chapel of Windsor Castle. James was the first to wear a replica of the traditional royal christening gown, as the original gown had since been preserved.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attend the wedding of <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While he hasn't served in any royal wedding parties, he was present for a handful of them, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding a few months later.

Related Articles
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
Lady Louise
Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Will Attend the University Where Prince William and Kate Fell in Love
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Are Making a Special Appearance — in a Horse Drawn-Carriage!
Princess Beatrice arrives with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration
Royal Parents' Night Out! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Hit the Red Carpet in Style
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Then and Now: See Photos of the Royal Family at the 2002 and 2022 Jubilees
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Attending Trooping the Colour — Here's How They'll Take Part
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
meghan markle
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festivities Continue Friday: See the Royal Family at the Thanksgiving Service
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Prince George Adorably Sings Along to 'Sweet Caroline' During Star-Studded Jubilee Concert: WATCH
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Royal Easter
Royal Family Gathers for Easter Church Service Without Queen Elizabeth
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Are Underway in London! See Every Photo from the Royal Festivities