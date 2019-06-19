How Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Are Celebrating Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Image zoom Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are celebrating 20 years of marriage in a very royal way!

The couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by spending some quality time together at one of the highlights of the royals’ summer calendar: the second day of Royal Ascot.

Sophie wore a white dress (perhaps a nod to the special occasion!) topped with a patterned hat, while the Queen’s son looked dapper in his suit and tie as they watched the horse races. Despite the rainy weather, they seemed to enjoy the sporting event, also attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple, who are parents to 15-year-old Lady Louise and 11-year-old James, Viscount Severn, also joined many members of the royal family for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday. They even made time for a few sweet portraits in front of a backdrop of trees and pink flowers, which complemented Sophie’s patterned dress and matching head topper.

Image zoom Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Image zoom Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Edward, 55, and Sophie, 54, tied the knot in 1999 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank recently walked down the aisle.

The bride wore an ivory silk organza wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw along with a crystal beaded veil. For her tiara, Sophie wore a previously unseen piece from the Crown Jewel collection made up of four detachable diamond anthemions believed to have been taken from one of Queen Victoria’s famous crowns.

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward

Image zoom Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

“We manage to have a good laugh about things most of the time, and we happen to love each other, which is the most important thing of all,” Prince Edward has previously said about his relationship with Sophie, whom he met at a tennis match in 1993.