"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," Queen Elizabeth's youngest son said

Prince Edward Says Royal Family Tension with Harry and Meghan Is 'Very Sad,' Wishes Them 'Happiness'

Prince Edward is speaking out about the recent turmoil within the royal family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," he told CNN. Expressing understanding of Harry and Meghan's predicament, he continued, "We wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."

In an interview with the BBC, Edward, 57, was asked about Lilibet Diana and how her name (which is an intimate family nickname for Queen Elizabeth) was so meaningful for the family.

"Well, we just wish them all happiness. That's fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they're very happy," he said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Prince Harry and Prince Edward | Credit: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) sits beside his wife Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) as she chats with Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Edward in 2020 | Credit: PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He also referenced the sadness of how things have played out so publicly, adding: "Of course, you know. I mean it's . . . there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We've all been there. I stay way out of it. It's much the safest place to be."

"We've all had that same spotlight shone on our lives," he continued. "We've been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince Edward at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 17 | Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Edward's candid interviews aired on the day that would have been his father Prince Philip's 100th birthday. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99.

"From a selfish point of view, we would have loved it if he had been here and been with us. But then birthdays were not necessarily his . . . he didn't really want all the fuss and bother," he said.

Edward went on to tell the BBC, "He wasn't really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were. We go ahead and celebrate what might have been and his life and I think we try to turn it into something that's very positive."

RELATED: Prince Edward Views Tributes to Father Prince Philip with Wife Sophie and Daughter Lady Louise

His interviews on Thursday come a few days after he and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex spoke with the Telegraph Magazine about the emotional day of Philip's funeral.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Edward | Credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Asked how his mother the Queen was coping in the wake of the death of her husband of 73 years, he told CNN she is "actually doing remarkably well."