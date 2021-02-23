Asked if Prince Philip was frustrated at being in the hospital, the Duke's youngest son replied: "Just a bit!"

Prince Edward Says Dad Prince Philip Is 'Looking Forward to Getting Out' of the Hospital

Prince Edward is giving a health update on his father, Prince Philip.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to a London hospital on Feb. 16 and is expected to remain in the hospital for "several days," Buckingham Palace announced in an update on Tuesday.

His youngest son told Sky News on Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth's husband is doing "a lot better."

"As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," Prince Edward, 56, said. "So we keep our fingers crossed."

Asked if Prince Philip was frustrated at being in hospital, Prince Edward replied: "Just a bit! I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared an update on Tuesday saying that Prince Philip "is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

They also confirmed for the first time that Philip, who retired from royal duty in 2017, is being treated for an infection. The palace previously only said that Prince Philip was "feeling unwell" and that the illness was not COVID-19 related. (Both the Queen and Philip received their coronavirus vaccines last month.)

Philip had a visit from his eldest son Prince Charles, 72, on Saturday. Charles was photographed arriving at the hospital via a rear entrance wearing a gray suit and a face mask, staying with his father for about a 30-minute visit.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle throughout Philip's hospitalization.