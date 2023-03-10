King Charles Gives Duke of Edinburgh Title to His Brother Prince Edward

King Charles conferred Prince Philip’s poignant title onto his younger brother Friday

By Simon Perry
Published on March 10, 2023 06:30 AM
Sophie Wessex
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie . Photo: Stuart C. Wilson - Pool/Getty

Prince Edward is the new Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles announced that he conferred the title created for his father Prince Philip onto his younger brother Friday — the morning of his 59th birthday.

Edward's son, Viscount Severn, has now become the Earl of Wessex as a result. The title was given to Edward when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

Sophie has now become the Duchess of Edinburgh, a title last held by the late Queen Elizabeth.

"His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness's 59th birthday," Buckingham Palace said in a short statement Friday. "The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness's lifetime."

"The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952," the release added.

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential".

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Photo David Parry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Edward and Sophie. David Parry - WPA Pool/Getty

It had been the wish of Philip that his youngest son Edward would receive the title after his death.

Towards the end of his life, Edward – alongside his wife Sophie — led on representing Philip at award ceremonies for the Duke of Edinburgh volunteering scheme for young people, which Philip had set up.

In 1999, a statement from Buckingham Palace which announced the couple would be titled the Earl and Countess of Wessex also noted, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales (now King Charles) have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title now held by the Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

Despite this, when Philip died in 2021, his title went to Charles, 74, as his eldest son. There had been reports that Charles would hold onto the title, with some commentators saying it would not go to Edward and Sophie as he mulled what to do with it.

After waiting several months since becoming King, Charles has chosen to hand it on to his brother at a significant moment — his brother's birthday. Edward will hold the title for his lifetime, after which it will return to the crown – raising the possibility that it could then be passed on to one of Prince William's children, Princess Charlotte, 7, or Prince Louis, 4.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The announcement also follows on the heels of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children's titles being updated on the royal family's website Thursday to read "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex". They were previously styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor."

Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward Earl of Wessex and Queen Elizabeth II Ceremony of the Keys, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland
The late Queen Elizabeth with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

This is the fourth time that the Dukedom has been created. King George II's eldest son Prince Frederick held it first, in 1726, and then, in 1764, Prince William, King George III's brother.

Queen Victoria re-introduced the title in 1866 for her second son Prince Alfred. The title then became dormant when he died in 1899 (after being pre-deceased by his son a year earlier.)

King George VI later conferred the Dukedom on Philip and the then Princess Elizabeth on their wedding day of 1947.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Colchester Castle on March 7, 2023 in Colchester, England.
Queen Camilla Forced to Cancel Royal Outings for Unexpected Reason — as King Charles Continues Plans
Meghan Markle was all smiles as she left Gracias Madre in West Hollywood after an International Women's Day celebration. The Duchess of Sussex steppe out in a chic all black look with a Chanel handbag and Valentino slides and a megawatt smile amid news her children would get to keep their royal titles.
Meghan Markle Steps Out for L.A. Lunch with Archewell Team — and Prince Harry Sent Cupcakes!
Idris Elba, Meghan Markle
Idris Elba Says Meghan Markle Was Best Dancer at Her Wedding to Prince Harry: She 'Had a Lot of Fun'
Prince And Princess Of Wales At Hayes Muslim Center
Kate Middleton and Prince William Learn to Make Origami Cranes as They Thank Earthquake Relief Organizers
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
Prince Harry at BetterUp
Prince Harry Shares 'What Gets Me Out of Bed Every Day' as He Takes the Stage in San Francisco
Lady Susan Hussey, Ngozi Fulani
Ngozi Fulani Says Palace Didn't Properly Apologize After Racist Comments from Queen's Lady-in-Waiting
Kate, Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, during her first visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel, at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, England
Kate Middleton Sports Camo to Visit Irish Guards for the First Time Since Becoming Their New Colonel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Palace Will Update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles on Royal Family Website
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Royal Family Didn't Come to Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite from Meghan and Harry
Meghan ;Harry ;Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Christened in Intimate California Ceremony
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Sarah Ferguson Says It's Been 'Really Difficult' to See Ex-Husband Prince Andrew's 'Demise'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Matter-of-Fact' About Frogmore Cottage Eviction, Says Source
Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Adorable Nickname for Granddaughter Sienna — Who Is a 'Mini Beatrice'
Princess Eugenie The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018 WEARING PETER PILOTTO
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Why Princess Eugenie's Wedding Was 'a Little Difficult' Compared to Princess Beatrice's