Which of Queen Elizabeth's Heirs Was Once Offered the Chance to Rule Estonia?
When the Baltic republic broke free from the former Soviet Union in the early '90s, some of its citizens looked to one of Prince Charles' younger siblings for leadership
Over time, Prince Edward has dropped down the British line of succession, but in 1994 he was a top choice to become King ... of Estonia.
The Earl of Wessex — who is currently 14th in line to become the monarch of the United Kingdom — was approached by the Royalist Party in the burgeoning Baltic country, which had been under the control of the now-defunct Soviet Union from 1940 until 1991.
"Your background as an actor and television producer would be ideal to create the majesty a new king would require to combine ancient culture with modern political reality," wrote the pro-monarchists in a letter cited at the time by the Sunday Telegraph.
Unfortunately, it was an offer he absolutely could refuse: Buckingham Palace called the proposal "a charming idea but a rather unlikely one," according to the Mirror.
The same year as his Estonian courtship, Edward met Sophie Rhys-Jones, whom he married in June 1999.
Now the Earl and Countess of Wessex are parents to Lady Louise, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13.
Next month on November 8, Lady Louise's 18th birthday brings a big choice for the young royal as she decides the level of royal duties she wants to undertake.
"We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," Sophie told The Sunday Times in 2020. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely."