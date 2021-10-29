When the Baltic republic broke free from the former Soviet Union in the early '90s, some of its citizens looked to one of Prince Charles' younger siblings for leadership

Which of Queen Elizabeth's Heirs Was Once Offered the Chance to Rule Estonia?

Over time, Prince Edward has dropped down the British line of succession, but in 1994 he was a top choice to become King ... of Estonia.

The Earl of Wessex — who is currently 14th in line to become the monarch of the United Kingdom — was approached by the Royalist Party in the burgeoning Baltic country, which had been under the control of the now-defunct Soviet Union from 1940 until 1991.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Your background as an actor and television producer would be ideal to create the majesty a new king would require to combine ancient culture with modern political reality," wrote the pro-monarchists in a letter cited at the time by the Sunday Telegraph.

Unfortunately, it was an offer he absolutely could refuse: Buckingham Palace called the proposal "a charming idea but a rather unlikely one," according to the Mirror.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Lady Louise Windsor watch the Carriage Driving during the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 at Windsor Castle on July 3, 2021 in Windsor, England. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The same year as his Estonian courtship, Edward met Sophie Rhys-Jones, whom he married in June 1999.

Next month on November 8, Lady Louise's 18th birthday brings a big choice for the young royal as she decides the level of royal duties she wants to undertake.