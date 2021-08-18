How Prince Edward Is Carrying on Father Prince Philip's Legacy at Royal Family Gatherings

Prince Edward inherited a handy skill from his father, Prince Philip.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine that her husband is quite a cook when there's a grill nearby.

"He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those," she said. "He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter — he is very engaged as a father."

Edward's father, who died at age 99 in April, was also known in the royal family for his grilling abilities. In a tribute to his grandfather, Prince Harry lovingly remembered Prince Philip as "master of the barbecue."

Princess Eugenie also referenced Prince Philip's backyard cookout abilities in her public dedication to her grandfather: "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣"

Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The royal's love of an old-fashioned cookout was explored in the biography, Queen of the World by Robert Hardman. Philip would "relish the prospect of setting up his barbecue in the unlikeliest spots — and cooking anything that took his fancy," the author wrote.

In the book, the Queen's former equerry, Sir Robert Woodward, said, "He'd lead ashore with all the barbecue kit and the Queen would come later with the salad supplies and all the side dishes.

"He's a brilliant and very innovative cook. If you produced any strange animal out of the sea, he'd prepare it and cook it. You shouldn't be surprised if you ate an octopus."

royal vacation spots Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Fox Photos/Getty