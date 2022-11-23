Prince Edward Plays Major Role During Brother King Charles' First State Visit

The Earl of Wessex joined Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, for two engagements

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 07:12 AM
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Prince Edward and the President of South Africa. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Edward is stepping up.

The Earl of Wessex, 57, conducted an important duty during the first state visit of King Charles III's reign, accompanying Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to two environmental engagements on Wednesday.

The morning began with a tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew on the president final day in the U.K. The duo made the half-hour trip from Buckingham Palace to highlight the scientific and conservation partnerships the two countries share, notably the Millennium Seed Bank Partnership through the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Prince Edward and President Ramaphosa, 70, checked out the plants in the world-renowned gardens, including the King Protea, the national flower of South Africa. To commemorate the next phase of the Millennium Seed Bank Partnership, an underground trove of 2.4 billion diverse seeds being conserved for future use, the stop also featured a ceremonial presentation of seeds.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ramaphosa and the royal traveled back to London for their next outing, visiting the Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research hub specializing in studying the biology of health and disease. The institute, which involves academia, medicine and industry, works with University of KwaZulu- Natal, a public university in South Africa. At the science center, Prince Edward and the president got to see technology used across Africa to make diagnoses, including COVID-19, before spending time with South African students and scientists.

From there, Ramaphosa was off to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, and attended a business forum at Lancaster House. The president's final day wrapped with a formal farewell to King Charles at Buckingham Palace, following by a Guildhall banquet hosted by city officials.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Edward's solo outing with the world leader is a signal of the elevated royal role he might have during his brother's reign. Earlier this week, Charles, 74, asked British Parliament to make Prince Edward and Princess Anne Counsellors of State. These royal representatives can stand in for the monarch in official duties if he is abroad or unwell.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The petition is being made to round out the ranks, as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who are both Counsellors of State, are no longer senior working royals. The update comes after members of Parliament recently pointed out that this conundrum could create a conflict of interest if deputies were needed to act on behalf of the King.

royals anne and edward
Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, have also been tapped to represent the royal family during a glamorous night out next month. On Dec. 1, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend the annual Royal Variety Performance as the evening's guests of honor. It will mark the first time that Edward, 58, and Sophie, 57, go to the show, which has previously been attended by the King, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"We are thrilled that our Royal guests of honour at this year's Royal Variety Performance will be Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar," Royal Variety tweeted Thursday, posting a formal portrait of the royal couple.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Set for Dec. 1, the performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II served as the patron. The money raised helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result of old age, poor health or hard times. This year's star-studded lineup includes Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Becky Hill, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Wilson, Cirque du Soleil, Giffords Circus, the London Youth Choir and more.

Related Articles
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 02, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.
Prince Edward and Sophie to Represent Royals at Glitzy Event Often Attended by Kate and Prince William
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
(L-R) President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
King Charles, queen elizabeth
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
kat middleton
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles Appoints New Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace in Royal First
king charles
King Charles Welcomes Hundreds of Leaders for COP27 Kickoff Reception at Buckingham Palace
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Questioned in British Parliament