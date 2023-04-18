Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey

The Duke of Edinburgh attended a Coronation Big Lunch with faith leaders at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6

Published on April 18, 2023 01:03 PM
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward. Photo: Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty

Prince Edward is giving the coronation quiche its royal debut.

On Tuesday, Edward — who was recently made the Duke of Edinburgh by his brother King Charles, taking over their father Prince Philip's royal title — attended a Coronation Big Lunch with faith leaders at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. Prince Edward, 59, brought a dish to the festivities: a coronation quiche baked in Buckingham Palace's kitchen!

"The Duke brought with him a spinach, broad beans and tarragon quiche baked in the Buckingham Palace kitchen to share with guests," Westminster Abbey shared on Twitter. "The quiche is a recipe recommended by The King and The Queen Consort for sharing tables at #CoronationBigLunch events over the Coronation weekend."

Buckingham Palace shared the recipe for the coronation quiche on Monday, saying the dish was "chosen personally" by King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75. The quiche recipe was shared to encourage people to participate in community parties happening throughout the coronation weekend.

Created by the Eden Project, the events are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes." As patron of the project, Queen Camilla has attended the community lunches across the U.K. and around the world, including Ghana and Barbados.

A Big Jubilee Lunch was similarly held for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022.

The coronation quiche may be the modern equivalent of the coronation chicken, a special recipe released for Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953. According to the Royal Family, the dish was invented to feed foreign guests after the crowning ceremony and has been a staple in U.K. kitchens ever since.

The quiche recipe suggests serving the vegetarian dish "hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes," and the royals noted it can be "easily adapted to different tastes and preferences."

Prince Edward is no doubt preparing for the coronation along with the rest of the royal family, with whom he recently attended the Easter Sunday church service with alongside his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and their son, James, the Earl of Wessex (taking over Prince Edward's former title).

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service at Westminster Abbey will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace previously said.

